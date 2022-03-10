Fear of violence one of the main reasons for women lagging behind: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:42 pm

Fear of violence one of the main reasons for women lagging behind: Dipu Moni

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One of the main reasons why women lag behind in society is because of the fear of being victims of violence, says Education Minister Dipu Moni. 

She made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the seminar titled "Gender Equality in Sustainable Development: Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and SDG-5" marking International Women's Day 2022 on Thursday.

During the event, organised by PKSF, the minister said that people believe that rape and a women's dignity are interwoven.

"This is a very messy place. A woman's respect, dignity doesn't reside inside a special part of her body," she added.

Speaking about those who commit rape, she said that it is the preparators who lose their dignity when such a crime is committed.

"Why should a women's life be ruined for being raped? Why can't she show her face in public?

"Why she is further harassed repeatedly while seeking help from the law? Why should we think that her [vicitm's] life is over because of this" she asked.

"Accidents can happen. They are happening all over the world. 

"Although this shouldn't but still taking place for a number of reasons," the education minister furthered.

 

 
 

