Fear grips Bandarban as gunshots heard from Myanmar border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

Fear grips Bandarban as gunshots heard from Myanmar border

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Fear grips Bandarban as gunshots heard from Myanmar border

Sounds of gunfire again rocked bordering areas of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila on Friday night.

Fear and panic gripped residents in Dochri boder area of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila following the sound of gunshots.

"The gunfire continues till Saturday noon. A Bullet fired from Myanmar border landed at Dochri Bazar area inside the Bangladesh border around 1pm today," Dochri Union Parishad Chairman Md Imran told the Business Standard.

Border Guard Bangladesh increases patrol along the border areas following the incident, he said.

The UP chairman further said that people staying close to the border have been asked to come to the homes of their relatives.

"Those who do not have relatives have been informed that they can take shelter to the union parishad or local schools," he added.

Gunshots and exploitations were often heard from Myanmar borders for a few months as the country's military junta are facing strong armed clashes with separatist groups. 

Top News

Bandarban / Myanmar / Bangladesh-Myanmar border / Naikhongchhari

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

8h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

4h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

9h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

1h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

1h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

4h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning