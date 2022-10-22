Fear grips Bandarban as gunshots heard from Myanmar border

Sounds of gunfire again rocked bordering areas of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila on Friday night.

Fear and panic gripped residents in Dochri boder area of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila following the sound of gunshots.

"The gunfire continues till Saturday noon. A Bullet fired from Myanmar border landed at Dochri Bazar area inside the Bangladesh border around 1pm today," Dochri Union Parishad Chairman Md Imran told the Business Standard.

Border Guard Bangladesh increases patrol along the border areas following the incident, he said.

The UP chairman further said that people staying close to the border have been asked to come to the homes of their relatives.

"Those who do not have relatives have been informed that they can take shelter to the union parishad or local schools," he added.

Gunshots and exploitations were often heard from Myanmar borders for a few months as the country's military junta are facing strong armed clashes with separatist groups.