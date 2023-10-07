Fear of flood looms over Sirajganj as Jamuna keeps swelling

Low-lying areas of five upazilas in Sirajganj district have been inundated due to the heavy rainfall and onrush of water from the upstream — posing the risk of flooding many areas.

Ranjit Kumar Sarkar, sub-divisional engineer of Sirajganj Water Development Board, said the low-lying areas along the bank of the Jamuna River, including Shahzadpur, Belkuchi, Kazipur, Chouhali and Sadar upazilas of the district, have been flooded following the rise in river water.

The water level of Jamuna increased by 39 cm, though it was flowing below the danger level on Friday, but it may rise further in the next 4-5 days due to the incessant rainfall, he said.

Erosion along the river banks area has taken a serious turn already, and if the situation continues, more areas will be flooded, he added.

Meanwhile, the daily life of people in the district has been disrupted due to the torrential rainfall for the last couple of days.

Day labourers are facing the worst, as they failed to secure work, while most locals avoided outdoor activities due to the rain.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC), as of Friday, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in a rising trend, which may continue over the next 72 hours.