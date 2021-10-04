FBCCI welcomes govt's decision to ensure ad-free programmes on foreign TV channels

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has welcomed the decision of the government to ensure ad-free Clean-feed programs on foreign TV channels from 1 October.

"The decision to broadcast Clean Feed (without advertisement) programmes on foreign TV channels will have a positive impact on Bangladeshi TV channels, local industry, economy and revenue generation," stated the apex business body of the country, said a press release.

According to various media reports, the government is depriving about Tk2,000 crore a year from advertisements on foreign TV channels.

The country's local companies are spending huge sums of money to promote their products and services to be advertised, in contrast, foreign TV channels are showing advertisements, without spending any extra money, creating huge demand for their products in the country's market.

In addition, many domestic companies are becoming interested in advertising on foreign channels instead of Bangladeshi TV channels. As a result, the huge investment by local entrepreneurs is also under threat. The country's television channels have created a huge employment opportunity, the press release added.

Fully agreeing with the government's decision, the FBCCI said it is also not in favor of shutting down any foreign channel's broadcasting.

The business body said since no advertisement is aired on foreign channels in neighboring countries including India, Nepal and different countries in Europe and USA, Bangladesh must ensure advert free foreign TV programmes.

FBCCI added that it believes if domestic cable operators and distributors comply with the law and broadcast foreign channels' clean feed, it will have a positive impact on the country's television industry, local manufacturing and services sectors, and revenue generation, which will benefit the overall economy of the country.