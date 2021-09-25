FBCCI urges expatriate businessmen to improve US-Bangladesh economic relations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:06 pm

Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has called upon the expatriate Bangladeshi businesspersons to come forward for the development of trade and economic relations between the United States and Bangladesh.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin made the call at the Annual Business Summit organised by the American Bangladeshi Business Alliance in New York on Friday.

In his keynote address, He said, "The United States has always been an important friend of Bangladesh and one of the partners in the development of multifaceted interests. They contribute to achieving the goals of our economy, sustainable development, climate change, food security and health and education development."

To strengthen this relationship, he called on US businessmen to invest in Bangladesh. The FBCCI president also expressed interest in launching a platform for meetings, seminars and trade fairs and business networking between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The FBCCI president said remittances are playing a significant role in every sector of Bangladesh economy including trade, investment and construction. The amount of remittances in the fiscal year 2020-21 stood at $24.77 billion. The labour market has continued to expand in various countries as a result of the present government's relentless diplomatic efforts and various strong measures, including the development of workers' safety and safe emigration policies.

Referring to the GDP growth of 8.15 per cent in FY 2018-19, the FBCCI President said, "Bangladesh is currently one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Regarding the implementation of mega projects aimed at developing infrastructure, he said the highways have already been upgraded to four lanes. Sector-wise cluster zones and high-tech parks are being created for the development of the small, and medium enterprise (SME) sector by combining skilled manpower and advanced technology.

At the event, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of FBCCI, said expatriate Bangladeshis are making significant contributions to the national economy by working hard and sending remittances to the country. He urged Bangladeshi expatriates living in the US to invest in the country.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruk Hasan and FBCCI Director Amjad Hossain, among others, spoke at the Summit.

The event was presided over by AKM Fazlul Haque, president of American Bangladeshi Business Alliance.

FBCCI Vice Presidents Aminul Haque Shamim, Salauddin Alamgir, MA Razzak Khan, FBCCI Directors Md Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Roni), Rezaul Karim Rejnu, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Titu, Md Nasser, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, and Abul Kashem Khan were also present at the summit.

 

