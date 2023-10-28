FBCCI seeks stable and peaceful political gatherings to promote business

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:25 am

Related News

FBCCI seeks stable and peaceful political gatherings to promote business

The FBCCI always sought a stable and peaceful political environment, participatory acceptable national election for the sake of the economy of the country, he said

UNB
28 October, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:25 am
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam. Photo: UNB
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam. Photo: UNB

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam sought a stable and conducive political environment to promote business and commerce.

Talking with UNB on Friday (27 October) on political parties' gathering in Dhaka on Saturday, the FBCCI President said that the political parties have commitments to the welfare of the people of this country, so without political stability, the political parties cannot reach their destination.

Opposing road blockade and hartal, he said Bangladesh made progress in the economic sector in recent years despite the global economy going through recession, which became possible due to a stable political environment here.

Alam said the economy is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, then the Russia-Ukraine war, and now a new war has begun between Palestine and Israel, political stability is a must for sustaining supply chain and industrial production.

The FBCCI always sought a stable and peaceful political environment, participatory acceptable national election for the sake of the economy of the country, he said.

"The political parties have the right of political gathering, but their programs should not include vandalism and road blockade, which will give a wrong message to our foreign business partners as well foreign buyers of Bangladeshi products," the FBCCI president added.

Top News

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam / 28 October Rallies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

12h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy