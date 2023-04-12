FBCCI for raising tax-free income limit to Tk4 lakh

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has recommended in favour of raising the tax-free income limit to Tk4 lakh from the existing Tk3 lakh in the next fiscal year to protect low-income people from inflation.

The organisation feels that due to ongoing price hikes, it has become difficult for people with low incomes to pay taxes and for this, it is necessary to increase the tax-free income limit by Tk1 lakh.

Besides, the traders' organisation is also in favour of withdrawing the existing 2% source tax on daily necessities including rice, wheat, potato, onion, garlic, chickpea, dal, turmeric, flour, salt, edible oil and sugar.

The organisation said that there should be no source tax on the aforementioned products to ease price pressure on consumers.

Meanwhile, the FBCCI will hold a pre-budget discussion organised with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday (13 April).

The organisation has already finalised the budget proposal to be placed at the meeting, sources told The Business Standard.

The tax-free income ceiling for women and senior citizens, outside regular individual taxpayers, may also be proposed to be raised from the existing Tk3.5 lakh to Tk4.5 lakh.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will be attending the meeting to hold the final pre-budget discussion.