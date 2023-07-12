FBCCI polls: Candidacy of 30 people rejected for defaulting loans or taxes

Candidacy of 30 people has been rejected out of a total 70 candidates for 23 director posts in the upcoming election of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), slated for 31 July.

On Sunday (9 July), the FBCCI election board issued a notice mentioning that candidacy of 31 were not accepted due to some of them being loan defaulters, or tax defaulters according to the updated report from the Bangladesh bank as of 7 July and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Report as of 10 July.

Also, the board has not taken any decision regarding the candidacy of Abdul Haque and Enayet Ullah Siddiqui and said that clarification will be taken from NBR regarding their status of Tax Payment.

The election board also rejected some nominations due to mismatch of candidates' signatures and other gross mistakes in the nomination papers.

Election board sources mentioned that candidates have two days to appeal to the appellate board to review this decision, however, they also mentioned that it will be not ethical for loan defaulters and tax defaulters to do so.

Who are the loan defaulter and tax defaulter candidates?

Nominations of Association group candidates Md Shafiqul Islam Vorosha and Md Abul Hossain were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters and tax defaulters by the Bangladesh bank and NBR respectively, while Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Khandaker Ruhul Amin and KM Akhtaruzzaman's nomination were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters by Bangladesh Bank.

Sayed Sadat Almas Kabir, Mohammad Monsur, Shahab Uddin Khan, Nizamuddin Rajesh, Md Abul Hashem, Serajul Islam, Md Rakibul Alam, Salama Hossain Ash, Md. Jakir Hossain, Taher Ahmed Siddiqui, Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Mohammed Abul Basher, Khondakar Enayet Ullah and Md Habib Ullah dawn's nomination were rejected as they were reported as tax defaulters by NBR.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan's nomination was rejected as his signature did not match with his specimen signature given in the voter form.

Mousumi Islam and Mohammad Anwar Hossain's nominations were rejected as their voter number in the nomination form was penned through.

Nominations of chamber group candidates Md Shah Jalal, Mohabbat Ullah, Samiul Haque Safa, Sujib Ranjan Dash were rejected as they were reported as tax defaulters by NBR.

Hasiana Newaaz and Abul Kashem Khan were also flagged as a tax defaulters but they later obtained a copy of tax certification from the NBR which showed the accusation was false. A copy of the certificate was submitted to the FBCCI and S also obtained a copy of that.

Further decision regarding their candidature is currently pending.

Md Ali Hossain (Shishir)'s nomination was rejected as he was reported as loan defaulter by the Bangladesh Bank.

Mohammaed Riyadh Ali, Mohammad Fayazur Rahman Bhuiyan and Mohammad Nizam Uddin's nomination were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters by the Bangladesh Bank and tax defaulters by NBR.

As per the election schedule, the election will be held from 9am to 4pm non-stop on 17 July, and the names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll.

Elections for the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president , and six vice-presidents will be held on 2 August 2023, by the elected directors.

3 June was the last date for sending the names of the general body (GB) members to the federation. As per the schedule, Election Board published the primary voter list on 11 June and final voter list was published on 21 June after the verification of complaints and necessary amendments.

1 July was the last date for filling nominations for the post of director and the list of candidates will be published on 15 July.

And the last day for cancellation of candidature has been fixed on 18 July. The final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Former President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) A Matin Chowdhury is the chairman of the 2023-25 election board. The other two members of the board are former FBCCI director Shamsul Alam and Director of Agrani Bank K M N Manjurul Haque.