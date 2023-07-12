FBCCI polls: 32 loan and tax defaulters' nominations cancelled

Bangladesh

Jasim Uddin
12 July, 2023, 01:40 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 01:44 am

FBCCI polls: 32 loan and tax defaulters' nominations cancelled

Jasim Uddin
12 July, 2023, 01:40 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 01:44 am
FBCCI polls: 32 loan and tax defaulters&#039; nominations cancelled

A total of 32 loan and tax defaulters lost their candidacy to fight in the upcoming election of the country's apex trade body the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

The FBCCI election board issued a notice on Sunday stating that 32 candidacies were not accepted, including of loan and tax defaulters, according to the updated report of the Bangladesh Bank published on 7 July and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) report published on 10 July.

A total of 70 people had applied to compete for 23 director posts in the election slated for 31 July.

Besides, the board has not taken any decision about the candidature of Abdul Haque and Enayet Ullah Siddiqui and asked them to get clarifications from NBR over their status of tax payments.

The election board also rejected some nominations due to mismatches of candidates' signatures and other mistakes in nomination papers. 
Election board sources said candidates have two days to appeal to the appellate board to review the decision.

The defaulters

Association group candidates Md Shafiqul Islam Vorosha and Md Abul Hossain's nominations were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters and tax defaulters by the Bangladesh bank and the NBR respectively, while Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Khandaker Ruhul Amin and KM Akhtaruzzaman's nomination were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters by the Bangladesh Bank.

Sayed Sadat Almas Kabir, Mohammad Monsur, Shahab Uddin Khan, Nizamuddin Rajesh, Md Abul Hashem, Serajul Islam, Md Rakibul Alam, Salama Hossain Ash, Md. Jakir Hossain, Taher Ahmed Siddiqui, Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Mohammed Abul Basher, Khondakar Enayet Ullah and Md Habib Ullah Dawn's nomination were rejected as they have been reported as tax defaulters by the NBR.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan's nomination has been rejected as his signature did not match his specimen signature given in the voter form.
Mousumi Islam and Mohammad Anwar Hossain's nominations were rejected as their voter number in the nomination form was penned through.

Chamber group candidates Hasiana Newaaz, Md Shah Jalal, Mohabbat Ullah, Abul Kashem Khan, Samiul Haque Safa, and Sujib Ranjan Dash's nominations were rejected as they were reported as tax defaulters by the NBR.

Md Ali Hossain (Shishir) got his nomination rejected as he was reported as a loan defaulter by the Bangladesh Bank. 
Mohammaed Riyadh Ali, Mohammad Fayazur Rahman Bhuiyan and Mohammad Nizam Uddin's nominations were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters by the Bangladesh Bank and tax defaulters by the NBR.

As per the election schedule, the election will be held from 9 am to 4 pm non-stop, and the names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll.

The elected directors will then elect the FBCCI president, senior vice-president and six vice-presidents will be held on 2 August.
3 June was the last date for sending the names of the General Body (GB) members to the federation. The Election Board published the primary voter list on June 11 and the final list on June 21 after the verification of complaints and necessary amendments.

The first of July was the last date for filling nominations for the post of director. The list of approved candidates will be published on 15 July.

The last day for withdrawing candidature is 18 July. The final list of candidates will be published on the same day.
Former President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) A Matin Chowdhury is the chairman of the 2023-25 election board.
The other two members of the board are former FBCCI Director Shamsul Alam and Director of Agrani Bank K M N Manjurul Haque.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

15h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

18h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

9h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

10h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency