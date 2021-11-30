FBCCI launches 16 days long programme marking Victory Day

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has launched a sixteen-day long programme marking the golden jubilee of Victory.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the event at 6.30pm on Wednesday, said a press release.

The event will begin on 1 December at Hatirjheel Amphitheater and conclude in a grandiose manner on the Victory Day.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will present at every programme as a special guest.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin will preside over the events.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam will deliver a greeting speech in the daily programme.