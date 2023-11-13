FBCCI to host Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 from 11 to 13 March

Bangladesh

UNB
20 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 01:03 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will host the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in March on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

The Summit, scheduled for March 11-13, will promote trade and investment promotion.

The FBCCI has partnered with CNN for the global coverage of the event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Summit and will also join the Fireside Chat with Richard Quest, CNN Business editor-at-large, the FBCCI said.

CNN will also conduct a session on Bangladesh business opportunities and a panel discussion with Richard Quest.

The summit, envisaged to become Bangladesh's flagship business event, seeks to highlight the country's economic and market strengths, and trade and investment opportunities here by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia, and innovators.

The Bangladesh Business Summit will also host the best of Bangladesh Expo and FBCCI Business Awards 2023.

There will be three plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel technical sessions, B2B meets, networking sessions, an open house reception and guided tours for international delegates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority are also working with the FBCCI for the summit.

Speaking as the chief guest at the briefing and networking luncheon event Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said: "The Bangladesh Business Summit is a very timely initiative in the backdrop of the Covid-19 wave, Russia-Ukraine war and the desperately disrupted global economy and supply chain."

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that the country is now moving forward with a new vision.

"A cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent, knowledge-based, innovative Smart Bangladesh will be built on the four main foundations – Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society – by 2041," he added.

