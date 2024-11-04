FBCCI forms 4-member supporting committee to assist administrator

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has formed a four-member support committee to aid administrator Md Hafizur Rahman in his duties.

The administrator formed the committee yesterday (3 November), comprised of former FBCCI vice-president Abul Kashem Haider, former director Abdul Haq, Nasreen Fatema Awal, and Gias Uddin Chowdhury Khokon.

Committee member Abdul Haq informed The Business Standard that a meeting of the committee was held today (4 November) to explore approaches for conducting a transparent election within the association.

Haq refrained from specifying an election timeline, noting, "Extensive reforms are essential to hold a fair and effective election, as the process is complex and time-intensive. Conversely, a hastily conducted election without proper reforms will not yield any constructive results."