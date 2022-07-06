FBCCI for electricity rationing to keep production uninterrupted

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries has suggested rationing electricity to keep production uninterrupted in industrial areas.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin made this call at the third meeting of the standing committee on Power, Energy and Utilities held at FBCCI on Wednesday afternoon, reads a press release.

He also called for a short, medium and long term roadmap to ensure energy security.

" Factories are experiencing unusual production disruption due to load shedding," he said during this time.

FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen said Bangladesh is now more developed in the energy sector than before. He called upon all to work together to deal with the power crisis.

Director-In-Charge of the committee Abul Kasem Khan urged for emphasis on coal-fired power generation. He also called for reconsideration of the agreements in the energy sector in the context of global scenarios.

Chairman of the Committee and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. Humayun Rashid said the energy sector will create huge employment in the future; hence the sector needs more concentration from the policymakers.

FBCCI Directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal and Md. Naser also spoke at the meeting.

Directors Hafez Harun, Amzad Hussain, Committee Co-chairmen Salauddin Yousuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah and members of the committee were also present at the meeting.