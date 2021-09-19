FBCCI delegation leaves Dhaka to attend 76th UNGA as PM’s entourage

A Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) delegation left Dhaka for the United States on Sunday evening to accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her visit to the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin is leading the delegation, said an FBCCI press release.

The other members of the FBCCI business delegation are FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md Aminul Haque Shamim, Vice President Salahuddin Alamgir, Vice President A. Razzak Khan Raj, Former President of FBCCI Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), Managing Director of Chase Power Limited AM Naimur Rahman, Former Director of FBCCI Benazir Ahmed, Director of FBCCI Dilip Kumar Agarwal, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Roni), Mohammad Rezaul Karim Rejnu, Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Titu, Mohammad Riyad Ali, Shomi Kaiser, Mohammad Naser, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Naz Farahana Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Khokon, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajol, BGMEA President Faruk Hasan, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President (MCCI).

The FBCCI leaders will accompany the prime minister in various sessions held during the General Assembly.

After the visit, the FBCCI delegation is expected to leave New York for Dhaka on September 27, 2021.