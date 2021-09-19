FBCCI delegation leaves Dhaka to attend 76th UNGA as PM’s entourage

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 09:49 pm

Related News

FBCCI delegation leaves Dhaka to attend 76th UNGA as PM’s entourage

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 09:49 pm
FBCCI delegation leaves Dhaka to attend 76th UNGA as PM’s entourage

A Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) delegation left Dhaka for the United States on Sunday evening to accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her visit to the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin is leading the delegation, said an FBCCI press release.

The other members of the FBCCI business delegation are FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md Aminul Haque Shamim, Vice President Salahuddin Alamgir, Vice President A. Razzak Khan Raj, Former President of FBCCI Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), Managing Director of Chase Power Limited AM Naimur Rahman, Former Director of FBCCI Benazir Ahmed, Director of FBCCI Dilip Kumar Agarwal, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Roni), Mohammad Rezaul Karim Rejnu, Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Titu, Mohammad Riyad Ali, Shomi Kaiser, Mohammad Naser, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Naz Farahana Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Khokon, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajol, BGMEA President Faruk Hasan, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President (MCCI).

The FBCCI leaders will accompany the prime minister in various sessions held during the General Assembly.

After the visit, the FBCCI delegation is expected to leave New York for Dhaka on September 27, 2021.

FBCCI / UNGA

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

2h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly