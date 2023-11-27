FBCCI, Bangladesh High Commission join hands to boost exports to UK

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Bangladesh High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) have reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate in expanding exports in the UK market.

During a dialogue held on Sunday night, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam led a business delegation in discussions with Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner in the UK.

The key focus of the talks was the diversification of export goods to capitalise on the UK consumer market, and export of skilled manpower, reads a press release.

Mahbubul Alam stressed the importance of reducing dependence on the ready-made garment sector and exploring opportunities in agricultural products, leather goods, jute products, flowers, and fruits.

"We are working on identifying products beyond the garment industry that can be exported to the UK," said Mahbubul Alam, urging entrepreneurs to contribute to this diversification initiative.

Highlighting the current economic challenges and the imperative of diversification, he added, "Considering the current economic context, LDC graduation challenges, it is important to diversify the export items."

The FBCCI president said that the prime minister is working tirelessly to advance the business sector of the country. He called for increased cooperation from the Bangladeshi High Commission in attracting foreign investors and enhancing Bangladesh's export income.

The president also urged commercial counsellors in various countries to play a more active role in supporting businessmen.

Bangladeshi High Commissioner in the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said that Bangladesh exported goods worth more than $5.5 billion to the UK last year with the joint initiative of the Bangladesh High Commission and the private sector, which is the highest in terms of export of Bangladeshi products to the UK in a fiscal year.

Around 91% of these exports come from ready-made garments, she added.

Various types of products including textiles, fisheries, and bicycles are also exported to the UK, but the number is very low.

To bolster exports further, the High Commissioner highlighted the importance of utilising the China Plus One policy and explored opportunities in exporting diverse products, including fruits like pineapples and various agricultural goods.

Discussing the mainstream market in the UK, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem said, "If we can analyse the demand for products in the UK market and their origin, it will help us increase our country's exports."

The meeting also addressed the potential export of skilled manpower, including trained nurses. Business leaders and officials from the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK were present at the programme.