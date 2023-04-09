FBCCI announces donation of Tk1 crore for businessmen affected by Bangabazar fire

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:58 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has donated Tk1 crore for the businessmen whose shops burned down in the fire that engulfed Bangabazar Market on Tuesday (4 April).

President of FBCCI Jasim Uddin made the announcement after visiting the wreckage of Bangabazar around 2:30pm Sunday (9 April).

He said, "I was out of the country. I finished Umrah and came home yesterday morning. The vice-president of our organisation visited the market before. This incident is devastating for traders as they do the highest amount of business during Ramadan."

He urged the shop owners association to find a permanent solution to the issues prevalent in the market. For this FBCCI will stand by them if necessary, he added.

Tk26 lakh donated from Cumilla

A total of Tk26 lakh has been donated from Cumilla.

Cumilla MP AKM Bahar Uddin handed over a donation check of Tk10 lakh from his own fund, Cumilla District Shop Owners Association gave Tk10 lakh, Tk5 lakh was donated from Comilla City Corporation's fund and City Corporation Mayor Irfanul Haque Rifat gave Tk1 lakh from his own fund.

AKM Bahar said, "We have tried to stand by the affected businessmen with this little donation, and I will ask the public to help the affected businessmen according to their ability."

Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, "We will tell everyone who will cooperate, to send money to the bank account instead of giving money in hand."

