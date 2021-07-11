FB post claims BJP minister Nisith Pramanik was 'born in Bangladesh'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 09:33 am

Pramanik is also the first central minister from the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

Nitish Pramanik. Photo: Collected
Nitish Pramanik. Photo: Collected

'Pujar Mala', a Facebook page located in Bangladesh, sparked a controversy when it posted that the Indian Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, was born in the Harinathpur of Gaibandha in Bangladesh. 

Partha Pratim Roy, the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in north Bengal, got involved in the debate and questioned Pramanik's qualifications, according to India Today.

Former MLA Partha Pratim Roy said Nisith Pramanik should come clean about whether he was born in India or Bangladesh, and if the statement is false, he should take legal action against the Facebook page.

Roy told reporters, "As a concerned citizen, I claim that Union Home MoS Nisith Pramanik should clarify the allegations whether he is the son of Cooch Behar or of Gaibandha in Bangladesh. Or take legal action against this page and bring the truth out. However, I have heard that another Bangladeshi portal has claimed the same."

The BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, is the youngest politician in the Union cabinet, having been appointed as a Minister of State at the age of 35.

