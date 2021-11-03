Faulty weighing scale halts land port activities

An error in the weighing scale of the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria has created complications in measuring goods imported from India.

Mostafizur Rahman, assistant director, Akhaura Land Port Authority, said the error was first noticed last Thursday.

"The imports from India have been temporarily suspended since Monday," he added.

He said the weighing scale is undergoing repair at the moment and import activities will resume shortly.

Akhaura land port, one of the largest in the country, exports a variety of goods including fish, stone, cotton, edible oil and fruits to the Indian state of Tripura every day. These products are supplied from Tripura to the neighbouring states.

Recently, the import of rice and wheat from India started through the Akhaura land port.

