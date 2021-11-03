Faulty weighing scale halts land port activities

Bangladesh

03 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:01 pm

Related News

Faulty weighing scale halts land port activities

The imports from India stand temporarily suspended 

03 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:01 pm
Faulty weighing scale halts land port activities

An error in the weighing scale of the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria has created complications in measuring goods imported from India. 

Mostafizur Rahman, assistant director, Akhaura Land Port Authority, said the error was first noticed last Thursday. 

"The imports from India have been temporarily suspended since Monday," he added.

He said the weighing scale is undergoing repair at the moment and import activities will resume shortly.

Akhaura land port, one of the largest in the country, exports a variety of goods including fish, stone, cotton, edible oil and fruits to the Indian state of Tripura every day. These products are supplied from Tripura to the neighbouring states. 

Recently, the import of rice and wheat from India started through the Akhaura land port.
 

Top News

Akhaura land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club