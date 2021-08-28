Fathers’ role crucial in creating healthy environment for new-borns

Family members, especially the fathers, can play a great role in ensuring a better health and environment for the newborns and lactating mothers as most new mothers face common challenges that come along with them.

While mothers and babies are hardwired to breastfeed, most mothers often tend to forget that they need to care for themselves. In particular, when postpartum depression kicks in, finding joy can often be a struggle.

At this time, the husband's role is very important for new mothers and babies.

Breastfeeding is recommended around the world as the best source of nutrition and hydration for babies. Breastfeeding also has many benefits for lactating Mothers as well. It provides the nutrients to the babies to grow and develop as well as helps the child to fight against infections during infancy.

One-to-one peer support during pregnancy and after birth has a wide-ranging promising and positive impact on the emotional wellbeing of mothers.

Moreover, family members, especially husbands, should be careful about nutritious food and special for lactating mothers. Healthy food including fish, meat, fruits, and vegetables will help them recover their deficiencies along with ensuring the supply of breastfeed.

Nutritionist Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, principal dietician, United Hospital, said, "Lactating moms should have a balanced diet everyday. They also need some special care to recover their health. Family members, especially husbands, can play a vital role in this time. They should be more careful about the lactating moms' health. Nutritious foods & proper care must have to be ensured."

Breastfeeding may also lower the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure etc. Increased breastfeeding could prevent 20,000 maternal deaths from breast cancer each year, a recent study says.

The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months. It is usually recommended to introduce complementary foods at six months of age, alongside continued breastfeeding for up to two years.

Breastfeed supplies all the necessary nutrients to the babies in the proper proportions. It protects babies against gastrointestinal infections such as diarrhoea & vomiting, ear infections, respiratory infections, asthma and wheezing, leukaemia, diabetes, cancer, allergies, sickness, obesity etc. Moreover, breastfed babies score higher on IQ tests.

It is a matter of pride that Bangladesh ranks first in the world for breastfeeding by scoring 91.5 out of 100, followed by India, Nepal, and Maldives. That implies, Bangladesh has demonstrated high-level commitment towards health and nutrition of mothers and babies.

The World Breastfeeding Trends Initiative (WBTi) congratulated Bangladesh for having achieved the status of "Green" nation, along with Sri Lanka. Only two countries out of 98 have achieved this status so far.

Every year, the first week of August is celebrated as "World Breastfeeding Week" across the globe. This year "World Breastfeeding Week 2021" theme is "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility."

It aims to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across the world. It also raises awareness among mass people about the health and wellbeing outcomes around breastfeeding.