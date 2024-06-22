Father, son killed, mother injured as bus runs over motorcycle in Bagerhat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:53 am

Related News

Father, son killed, mother injured as bus runs over motorcycle in Bagerhat

The father, Khalilur Rahman Rari, was travelling on a motorcycle to his father-in-law's house in Jashore with his wife and one-year-old son when the accident took place

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:53 am
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A father and son have been killed as a bus ran over the bike they were on in Bagerhat's Fakirhat. 

During the accident that took place in the Piljung area of Bagerhat-Khulna highway this morning (22 June), the mother of the deceased son was also injured. 

The deceased have been identified as Khalilur Rahman Rari, 35, and his one-year-old son, said Monirul Islam, station leader of the Fakirhat fire service. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Khalilur's wife, Minu Begum, 30, was seriously injured and has been taken to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

"Khalilur Rahman Rari was travelling on a motorcycle to his father-in-law's house in Jashore with his wife and one-year-old son. Upon reaching the Piljung area, a bus coming from the opposite direction ran them over, killing the father and son on the spot. Minu Begum was critically injured," said Monirul. 

He said Minu was quickly rescued and taken to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Mizanur Rahman, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Katakhali Highway Police Station, said the bodies are currently in their custody. 

"The family of the deceased has been notified. The motorcycle has been recovered, and the bus has been seized. However, the bus driver and his assistant have fled," he added. 

Mizanur said legal proceedings regarding the incident are underway.

Top News

Bagerhat / Fakirhat / road accident / Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

4h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

23h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

1h | Videos
An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

4h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos