Father, son killed, mother injured as bus runs over motorcycle in Bagerhat

A father and son have been killed as a bus ran over the bike they were on in Bagerhat's Fakirhat.

During the accident that took place in the Piljung area of Bagerhat-Khulna highway this morning (22 June), the mother of the deceased son was also injured.

The deceased have been identified as Khalilur Rahman Rari, 35, and his one-year-old son, said Monirul Islam, station leader of the Fakirhat fire service.

Khalilur's wife, Minu Begum, 30, was seriously injured and has been taken to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

"Khalilur Rahman Rari was travelling on a motorcycle to his father-in-law's house in Jashore with his wife and one-year-old son. Upon reaching the Piljung area, a bus coming from the opposite direction ran them over, killing the father and son on the spot. Minu Begum was critically injured," said Monirul.

He said Minu was quickly rescued and taken to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Mizanur Rahman, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Katakhali Highway Police Station, said the bodies are currently in their custody.

"The family of the deceased has been notified. The motorcycle has been recovered, and the bus has been seized. However, the bus driver and his assistant have fled," he added.

Mizanur said legal proceedings regarding the incident are underway.