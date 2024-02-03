Father, son among 3 crushed under wheels of train in Tangail

Three people including a man and his child, who were roaming around the rail track due to repair work of a bus, were crushed under the wheels of a train at Analiabari in Kalihati upazila of Tangail district on Friday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. All of them hailed from Natore district.

Toueb Ali, sub-inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said a bus got out of order due to a technical glitch when it reached at Analiabari on Friday night.

Later, the passengers of the bus including the deceased were roaming around the rail tracks.

At one stage, the trio crashed under the wheels of the Nilphamari-bound 'Chilahati Express' train from Dhaka.

On information, railway police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.