Father kills son in Kafrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:27 pm

Photo : Collected
A man named Bayzid reportedly killed his two years old son during a quarrel with his wife on Thursday in the capital's Kafrul area. 

Police have arrested Bayzid and a case is being filed over killing his son, said Hasan Muhammad Mohtarim, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mirpur zone.

"The altercation occurred over trivial family issues and resulted in Bayzid throwing his son to the ground, causing the child's death on the spot," the officer said.

The child's body was sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College Hospital. 

The mother of the child is filing a case against Bayzid, he added.    
 

