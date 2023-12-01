Father hacked to death by daughter in Chattogram

Father hacked to death by daughter in Chattogram

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 09:48 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A father was hacked to death by his own daughter during an altercation over a trivial matter at Lohagara upazila in Chattogram on Friday (1 December).

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 50, of Putibila Sarai village under the upazila.

Police have detained the daughter, Humaira Begum, 23, soon after the incident.

Confirming the incident to The Business Standard, Lohagara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rashedul Islam said the police went to the spot upon receiving information. 

"The accused daughter was swiftly apprehended by the police and taken to the police station for further investigation," he added.

He also said the body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, and legal actions in connection to the incident are currently underway.

Replying to a query, the OC said Humaira was divorced two years ago and since then she has been living with her parents. 

"She used to rear two cows for her own earnings. In the morning today, she was feeding her cows which were already fed earlier. When her father inquired why she was feeding the cows which had already eaten grass, she became angry and locked into an altercation with her father.

"At one stage of the altercation, she came out with a sharp weapon and hacked her father to death," the OC said quoting other family members and witnesses.

