Father in frantic search for missing 12-year-old boy

Mohammad Ratan Mia was scouring through the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) premises to find his 12-year-old son, Mohammad Malek, missing since yesterday.

"The young boy was passing through Gulistan on his way to Savar," said the fretful father while showing a picture of his son to hospital officials at DMCH.

"Malek works at a brick kiln in Savar's Hemayetpur. His mother saw him off when he was headed to Bikrampur, near Gulistan, and was supposed to reach Savar from there. But he never made it," he added.

"We are afraid Malek may have gone missing after the explosion in Gulistan and never made it out.

"Now, I'm searching through the area and I've also gone to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital looking for him," he said with pleading eyes hunting for any clue that might lead him to his son.

Meanwhile, Engineer Abdur Rahman, District relief officer of the Directorate of Disaster Management told The Business Standard, "We have added Ratan Mia's son Malek's name to the missing persons' list. So far five people have been reported still missing after the blast incident."