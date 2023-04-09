Father and son killed as truck overturns in Mirsharai

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 11:37 am

A father and his son were killed in a road accident after a watermelon-laden truck overturned in Chattogram's Mirsharai area yesterday.  The accident also left another person injured.

The accident took place on Saturday (8 April ) around 9:30pm on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Jafarabad area of Wahedpur Union of Mirsharai upazila, Shahadat Hossain, in-charge of Kumira Highway Police  Station told The Business Standard. 

Police said the deceased have been identified as Salim Uddin and his son Minhaj Uddin, 10, a class four student of Barakamaldah Government Primary School.

The father and son were returning home after shopping for Eid from the local Darogarhat market along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

After the accident, the locals rescued them took them to the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors on duty declared them dead.

On receiving the information, Kumira Highway police station recovered the truck involved in the accident. 

"Bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives. Apart from this, the truck and mini pickup involved in the accident have been recovered and brought to the police station. A case is under the process of being filed in this incident," Shahadat Hossain added.

