Fate of EVMs in the 12th parliamentary elections hanging in the balance: EC Secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
15 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

Fate of EVMs in the 12th parliamentary elections hanging in the balance: EC Secretary

UNB
15 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 09:34 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The use of the electronic voting machine (EVM) in the upcoming general election is hanging in the balance as it has not received the finance ministry's concession, an official said on Wednesday.

Election Commission secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said this after the 16th commission meeting at the election building on Wednesday.

After the government put on hold a new project proposal of around Tk9.5 thousand crore, the government is now delaying the release of money for maintenance and repair of old EVMs.

"EVM manufacturing company Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) said that we have 100,000 EVMs, which we will try our best to repair and use in the parliamentary elections subject to receipt of funds from the Finance Ministry. We can finalise the number of seats in which EVMs can be used," he said.

The Election Commission bought 1.5 lakh EVMs in phases since 2018 at Tk2.35 lakh each, almost 11 times more than in India.

Now, around five years later, 40,000 of those machines are beyond repair while the rest 1.1 lakh can be fixed but that requires around Tk1,260 crore, according to a proposal from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF).

Jahangir Alam said that the EC will send a letter to the Ministry of Finance to release the money. If the finance ministry agrees to pay, then in the next step EC can tell you in how many constituencies EVMs will be used.

In response to a question from reporters, the EC secretary said that they are thinking of using as much as possible. "The number of voters is different from place to place. So if smaller areas can be taken, more EVMs will be used and if in a large area, there will be less. So I can say rhat clearly after receiving the final report," he added.

In response to another question, he said that the commission has always been saying that they will try their best to use EVMs in 70 to 80 seats.

"We have not moved away from that. The number of seats where EVMs will be used will depend on the number of EVM machines available. It depends on how many machines are available, how many of them can be made usable," he added.

The then KM Nurul Huda Commission bought two lakh EVM machines before the 11th national elections in 2018. At that time they used EVMs in six constituencies in the national elections. The rest are used for local elections including by-elections to various constituencies. Some machines are stored in the BMTF warehouse. A total of one lakh machines became unusable.

Kazi Habibul Awal, after taking charge in February last year, discussed with various stakeholders and took up the plan to use EVMs in 150 seats. About four lakh machines are required for this. The Election Commission made a new proposal of Tk8,711 crore to the government for the purchase and maintenance of two lakh more machines. But the Planning Commission decided to shelve the project proposal citing the global financial crisis.

Top News

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

4h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

2h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 