Fatal road accident leaves 5 friends dead in Pabna

A speeding private car rammed into a roadside tree after losing control on Ishwardi-Pabna Highway in Ishwardi upazila of the district on Thursday night (4 July), killing five friends and injuring two others.

The deceased were identified as Sifat, 20, son of late Masum, Bijoy, 20, son of late Anwar Kabir, Shishir Islam, 15, son of Ilias Hossain, Jihad Hossain, 14, son of Kuddus Pramanik, and Sawon, 18, son of Waz Uddin, all hailing from Dashuria union of the upazila.

The injured Sayeed, 18, son of Japan Khandaker and Naim, 14, son of Sumon Khandaker, of the same area, are undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Ishwardi police station's Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter saying that all the victims including private car driver Sifat were friends and were on long drive on Thursday night.

The vehicle carrying them hit the roadside tree in front of Pabna Sugar Mill on the highway, leaving three out seven friends dead on the spot and wounded four others, he said blaming speeding for the accident.

Two of the injured were rushed to Pabna General Hospital where physicians declared them dead, he said, adding that the rest injured were shifted to the RMCH from Ishwardi upazila health complex after giving first aid.