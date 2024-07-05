Fatal road accident leaves 5 friends dead in Pabna

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 10:53 am

Related News

Fatal road accident leaves 5 friends dead in Pabna

Police said speeding is the reason behind the accident

UNB
05 July, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 10:53 am
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

A speeding private car rammed into a roadside tree after losing control on Ishwardi-Pabna Highway in Ishwardi upazila of the district on Thursday night (4 July), killing five friends and injuring two others.

The deceased were identified as Sifat, 20, son of late Masum, Bijoy, 20, son of late Anwar Kabir, Shishir Islam, 15, son of Ilias Hossain, Jihad Hossain, 14, son of Kuddus Pramanik, and Sawon, 18, son of Waz Uddin, all hailing from Dashuria union of the upazila.

The injured Sayeed, 18, son of Japan Khandaker and Naim, 14, son of Sumon Khandaker, of the same area, are undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ishwardi police station's Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter saying that all the victims including private car driver Sifat were friends and were on long drive on Thursday night.

The vehicle carrying them hit the roadside tree in front of Pabna Sugar Mill on the highway, leaving three out seven friends dead on the spot and wounded four others, he said blaming speeding for the accident.

Two of the injured were rushed to Pabna General Hospital where physicians declared them dead, he said, adding that the rest injured were shifted to the RMCH from Ishwardi upazila health complex after giving first aid.

Top News

pabna / road accident / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Raju Ahmed, a member of Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh releases a Cobra snake, captured from a locality, at Bhawal Forest in Gazipur recently. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

23m | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

2h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

2h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

13h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

14h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

15h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

15h | Videos