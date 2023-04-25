Fast track lane users to get 10pc rebate on toll

The users of fast track lanes will get a 10 percent rebate on paying tolls through Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System in the toll plazas under the Roads and Highways Department.

The Roads Transport and Highways Division has requested all to follow this order in line with the notification that was issued to make a 10 percent discount on paying tolls through ETC System effective from 1 June, said a notification today.

According to the handout, the Road Transport and Highways Division launched the ETC system as part of building 'Smart Bangladesh' while the system is currently available at 10 roads and bridges under the division.

Since the tolls are collected digitally through the ETC system, the vehicles can pass the toll plazas without any interruption that play a vital role in mitigating traffic congestions near the toll plazas, it said.