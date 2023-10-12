Fashion World Tokyo: Ambassador urges Japanese companies to source more quality products from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed has urged Japanese companies to source more quality products from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh participated in Fashion World Tokyo (FaW), held from 10-12 October, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Japan.

With around 1150 exhibitors, the Fashion World Tokyo is the largest trade show for the fashion industry in Japan, gathering all kinds of apparel, bags, shoes, textiles, leather, and fashion accessories sourced from all over the world.

Under the market development initiative of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, 17 reputed exporters belonging to the apparel and leather industries participated in the event.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed inaugurated the Bangladesh pavilion and visited Bangladeshi booths as well as NRB exhibitors on the first day of the trade show.

The exhibitors expect that Bangladesh's participation in Fashion World Tokyo will play a significant role in retaining the prevailing market share and augment exports to the Japanese market, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

The Bangladesh Embassy organized a seminar on 'Made in Bangladesh Textile, Leather and Jute products' on the second day of the fair at Tokyo Big Sight.

Kiminobu Hiraishi, President of Maruhisa Co. Ltd. and Toshinao Okunaka, President of Marutomi Co. Ltd., delivered presentations on their business experiences in Bangladesh while Dr. Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the Embassy highlighted on sustainable factories in Bangladesh and opportunities for Japanese companies as well as support services by the embassy.

In the evening on the same day, a networking dinner reception was organized by the Embassy at a local hotel with the participation of the exhibitors, representatives from Japanese companies and entities, and Embassy officials.

Mayumi Murayama, executive vice president of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) was the special guest.

She praised Bangladesh's economic success over the years and assured to continue JETRO's support for strengthening Bangladesh-Japan trade relations.

EPB has been participating in the fair with a good number of exporters along with leading sector players for over a decade. Bangladesh's export to Japan was $1.9 billion in 2022-23, which was significantly higher than the previous year.