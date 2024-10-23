Fascism has risen again, must be careful not to create constitutional crisis: BNP leader Nazrul Islam

Fascism is rising in this country again, democracy must be restored, said BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan.

"We have to be careful not to create any political or constitutional crisis," he told reporters following a meeting with the chief adviser at his Jamuna residence today (23 October).

BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed were present at the time.

Nazrul Islam said, "We discussed about forming a democratic government for the people through the reforms needed to hold a fair election. We discussed about abating people's sufferings due to the high prices of daily necessities.

"We have to strengthen national unity to protect the change that was obtained through the sacrifice of many lives."

If anyone tries to create constitutional and political unrest, they will be resisted by all, he added.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Labor and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmood Sajeeb Bhuiyan were also seen entering the Chief Adviser's residence Jamuna.

Following the meeting, chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the meeting with BNP was part of a routine dialogue with political parties.

Shafiqul Alam made the statement following a meeting between three BNP leaders and Dr Md Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna today (23 October).

"We are discussing with political parties about the current issues, we have held many meetings with various political parties and will hold more in the coming days as well," he added.

Regarding questions about the president's resignation he said, "The government agrees with what the law adviser said. We will let everyone know if there is any development on the matter."

On 21 October, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul said President Mohammed Shahabuddin's remark that he does not have the resignation letter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is a "false" statement.

"The president has said that he did not receive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter. This is a false statement and it is tantamount to violation of his oath.

"Because, he himself said in his address to the nation at 11:20pm on 5 August, with three chiefs of armed forces behind him, that the former prime minister submitted her resignation letter to him and he [Shahabuddin] accepted it," Nazrul said in response to questions from journalists in his office at the secretariat on 21 October.

The president repeatedly assured the entire nation through one act after another, including his 5 August speech, that Hasina resigned as the prime minister and he accepted the resignation letter, said Nazrul.