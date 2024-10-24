Fascism is in Awami League's DNA: Asif Nazrul

The Awami League possesses fascist characteristics in its DNA, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today (24 October).

"Not just the July massacre and the logi-baitha massacre on 28 October 2006, but the Awami League was responsible for the deaths of thousands, including members of JSD and the Sarbahara Party after 1971. AL is behind the disappearance of sector commander Major Jalil, and killing of Siraj Sikder. This proves beyond doubt that fascism is rooted in the DNA of the Awami League," he said while speaking at a discussion meeting at Bangla Academy.

He further said over the past 15 years, Sheikh Hasina's brand of fascism has dominated and destroyed every sector of the country.

Mentioning that Awami League loyalists still exist in every sector, Asif Nazrul said, "If the police are not functioning properly, Sheikh Hasina is to blame. The old Awami League syndicate also controls the market."