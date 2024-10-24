Fascism is in Awami League's DNA: Asif Nazrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

Fascism is in Awami League's DNA: Asif Nazrul

He said over the past 15 years, Sheikh Hasina's brand of fascism has dominated and destroyed every sector of the country

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:04 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Awami League possesses fascist characteristics in its DNA, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today (24 October). 

"Not just the July massacre and the logi-baitha massacre on 28 October 2006, but the Awami League was responsible for the deaths of thousands, including members of JSD and the Sarbahara Party after 1971. AL is behind the disappearance of sector commander Major Jalil, and killing of Siraj Sikder. This proves beyond doubt that fascism is rooted in the DNA of the Awami League," he said while speaking at a discussion meeting at Bangla Academy.

He further said over the past 15 years, Sheikh Hasina's brand of fascism has dominated and destroyed every sector of the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that Awami League loyalists still exist in every sector, Asif Nazrul said, "If the police are not functioning properly, Sheikh Hasina is to blame. The old Awami League syndicate also controls the market."

Top News

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul / Awami League / fascism / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos