Faruque Hosain, Salman Solamain elected president, GS of ERAB

Faruque Hosain, chief reporter at The Daily Inqilab, and Solamain Salman, senior staff Correspondent at New Age. Photo: Collected

Faruque Hosain, chief reporter at The Daily Inqilab, and Solamain Salman, senior staff Correspondent at New Age, have been elected as the new president and general secretary of the Education Reporters Association, Bangladesh (ERAB), according to a press release.

The election, held during ERAB's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 1 November, took place at a resort in Narsingdi and was conducted in a festive atmosphere.

Other elected members of the executive committee include Shahed Matiur Rahman from The Daily Nayadiganta as vice-president, Asif Hasan Kajol from Daily Janakantho as joint secretary, Naziur Rahman Sohel from Daily Bhorer Dak as treasurer, Erfanul Haque from The Daily Campus as organizing secretary, and Abdullah Al Jubair from Kalbela as office and publication secretary. Shariful Alam Sumon, Special Correspondent at The Daily Kaler Kantho, and Humayun Kabir from Jugantor were elected as executive members.

The election was overseen by Masudul Haque, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum and a senior member of ERAB, who served as the chief election commissioner. Former ERAB presidents Nejamul Haque and Sabbir Nawej also assisted as election commissioners.

ERAB, a government-registered organisation, represents journalists reporting on the education sector across Bangladesh.