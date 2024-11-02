Faruque Hosain, Salman Solamain elected president, GS of ERAB

Bangladesh

Press Release
02 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 04:02 pm

Related News

Faruque Hosain, Salman Solamain elected president, GS of ERAB

Press Release
02 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 04:02 pm
Faruque Hosain, chief reporter at The Daily Inqilab, and Solamain Salman, senior staff Correspondent at New Age. Photo: Collected
Faruque Hosain, chief reporter at The Daily Inqilab, and Solamain Salman, senior staff Correspondent at New Age. Photo: Collected

Faruque Hosain, chief reporter at The Daily Inqilab, and Solamain Salman, senior staff Correspondent at New Age, have been elected as the new president and general secretary of the Education Reporters Association, Bangladesh (ERAB), according to a press release.

The election, held during ERAB's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 1 November, took place at a resort in Narsingdi and was conducted in a festive atmosphere.

Other elected members of the executive committee include Shahed Matiur Rahman from The Daily Nayadiganta as vice-president, Asif Hasan Kajol from Daily Janakantho as joint secretary, Naziur Rahman Sohel from Daily Bhorer Dak as treasurer, Erfanul Haque from The Daily Campus as organizing secretary, and Abdullah Al Jubair from Kalbela as office and publication secretary. Shariful Alam Sumon, Special Correspondent at The Daily Kaler Kantho, and Humayun Kabir from Jugantor were elected as executive members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The election was overseen by Masudul Haque, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum and a senior member of ERAB, who served as the chief election commissioner. Former ERAB presidents Nejamul Haque and Sabbir Nawej also assisted as election commissioners.

ERAB, a government-registered organisation, represents journalists reporting on the education sector across Bangladesh.

ERAB / elected / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

17h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

20h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

22h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Be disciplined in using margin loans

Be disciplined in using margin loans

27m | Videos
Army arrest three over torching of vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

Army arrest three over torching of vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

47m | Videos
Chief Advisor's give reception to SAFF champions

Chief Advisor's give reception to SAFF champions

1h | Videos
Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

1h | Videos