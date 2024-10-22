Faruque Hassan becomes new chairman of BUFT

Faruque Hassan has become the new chairman of the board of trustees of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT).

The former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is also a founding member of the BUFT board of trustees.

He was unanimously elected for this position during BUFT's 54th Board meeting on 21 October.

Hassan also served as vice president of the French Chamber, alongside being involved in the German and Switzerland Chamber in Bangladesh.

He was appointed by the Greek government as the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Bangladesh.