Faruque Hassan becomes new chairman of BUFT

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:00 pm

Related News

Faruque Hassan becomes new chairman of BUFT

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Faruque Hassan has become the new chairman of the board of trustees of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT).

The former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is also a founding member of the BUFT board of trustees.

He was unanimously elected for this position during BUFT's 54th Board meeting on 21 October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hassan also served as vice president of the French Chamber, alongside being involved in the German and Switzerland Chamber in Bangladesh.

He was appointed by the Greek government as the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Bangladesh. 

 

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos