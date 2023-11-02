Faruq Faisel joins Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) as Executive Director

Faruq Faisel joins Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) as Executive Director

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Faruq Faisel joined Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) as the Executive Director.

He  has completed his 5-year tenure as the South Asia Regional Director of the global human rights  organization ARTICLE 19 recently.  

He has over two decades experience of working in the field of international development and  human rights program management and leadership, as well as journalism, media development,  freedom of expression movements and development communication in Asia, North America,  Central America and Europe.  

He has worked in Afghanistan as the Country Director of Oxfam Novib and Head of Office of the  Johanniter International Assistance and Country Director of the Canadian Governance Support  Organization for CANADEM of Canada.  

He was the Canadian Program Team Leader for the CIDA funded Early Childhood Development  Support Program Bangladesh with the Aga Khan Foundation Canada.  

Significantly, throughout his career, he made gender a focus of his work. He was a member of  the Canadian Government's delegation to the UN Commission on the Status of Women in 2004  as the civil society advisor on UNSCR 1325. He has advised the Canadian government delegation  on the formulation of the agreed conclusion on women's equal participation in conflict  prevention, management, and conflict resolution and in post-conflict peacebuilding. 

He studied in Dhaka University, Oslo University in Norway and Cambridge University in the UK. 

 

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK)

