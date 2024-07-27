Faruk orders swift clearance of accumulated cargo at Dhaka airport

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan has directed the authorities concerned for swift clearance of cargo that have been accumulating at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) and import cargo village for a long time.

"All cargo that have been lying at the airport for a long time after importation must be disposed of quickly through auction, following the law and due process," he said at a meeting held at HSIA today (27 July), according to the ministry press release.

The minister further said, "The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh [CAAB], Dhaka Customs House, Biman, related banks, and C&F Agents Association must work in coordination to ensure the speedy clearance of imported goods.

"No negligence will be tolerated in this regard. If any importer fails to clear imported goods within the specified time, the matter must be settled quickly through legal action."

Faruk also directed the chairman of CAAB to hold a meeting every month with the participation of various stakeholders to resolve the problems arising in ensuring the clearance of imported cargo within a specified time.