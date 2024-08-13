Farooq-e-Azam sworn in as adviser to interim govt

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administers the oath to adviser Farooq-e-Azam on 13 August 2024. Photo: PID

Freedom Fighter Farooq-e-Azam, Bir Pratik, was sworn in today (13 August) as an adviser to the interim government.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban in the morning.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to adviser Farooq-e-Azam while Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Naval-Commando Farooq-e-Azam took oath at 11:05 am in presence of the chief adviser.

A total of 17 members of the 'Council of Advisers' headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Dr. Muhammad Yunus took oath in three phases.

The president administered the oath to 14 advisers, including the chief adviser, on Thursday last while two of them - Supradeep Chakma and Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder- were sworn in on Sunday.

Advisers, special assistant to the chief adviser, chiefs of the three services, high-ranking civil and military officers witnessed the ceremony.