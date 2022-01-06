Farooki and Tisha blessed with a baby girl

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 08:25 am
The pair have named their daughter Ilham Nusrat Farooki

Picture: Collected from Facebook.
Eminent director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki and popular actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha welcomed their firstborn child on Wednesday (5 January). 

The pair have named their daughter Ilham Nusrat Farooki.

Both Farooki and Tisha announced the arrival of their baby on their Facebook profiles. 

However, the couple refrained from sharing the face of their newborn child. Posting a black and white picture with Tisha and their baby girl, Farooki shared a heartfelt note.

"We thought we will be in complete control of emotions! But we didn't know what happened when we saw her, took her in our laps. Tears rolled down. Tears of gratitude and love," wrote Farooki.

"Ladies and gentlemen, our angel Ilham Nusrat Farooki (ইলহাম নুসরাত ফারুকী) is saying hi to everyone! Please keep her and the mother in your prayers!" he added.

Tisha also shared a selfie with her daughter but hid the child's face with a sticker.

"She made her journey from God's garden to Momma-Pappa's nest safely at 8.27 pm today! Alhamdulillah! Both mother and daughter are doing fine," Tisha wrote.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let's call this angel Ilham Nusrat Farooki (ইলহাম নুসরাত ফারুকী)," Tisha's Facebook post further read. 

