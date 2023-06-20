Farming Future Bangladesh helps youth communicate climate change

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:47 pm

Farming Future Bangladesh helps youth communicate climate change

Farming Future Bangladesh has hosted a training workshop which provided participants, including youth leaders, climate activists, and academia from the life sciences field, with essential skills and knowledge to effectively communicate climate change and food security concepts.

The workshop titled "Communicating the Science of Climate Change and Food Security: Exploring Issues and Trends" was held at Sheraton in the capital on Tuesday. A total of 55 participants took part in the training, said a press release.

The workshop featured development professionals who delivered insightful sessions, creating a platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange. The programme aimed at fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, enhancing communication skills, and highlighting the value of networking and knowledge sharing among participants.

By bridging the gap between science and public understanding, Farming Future Bangladesh aims to empower these young individuals to drive positive change in their communities and contribute to a sustainable future.

Anwar Faruque, former secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and advisor of Farming Future Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of empowering youth to address climate change and food insecurity.

He highlighted the need for sustainable agricultural practices to ensure a resilient future.

Jiban Krishna Biswas, executive director of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation, provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities of achieving food security in the face of climate change.

He stressed the significance of research and innovation in developing climate-resilient agriculture.

Md Arif Hossain, CEO and executive director of Farming Future Bangladesh, expressed his confidence in the youth, recognising their immense potential in cultivating and promoting science communication among people.

He highlighted the opportunity to address climate change and food insecurity sustainably through their abilities and leadership.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, founder and chief executive of Change Initiative, emphasised the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing through multi-stakeholder partnerships to effectively tackle climate change and food security challenges.

Tony Michael, senior advisor of Oxfam, highlighted the power of effective science communication in driving action and creating a ripple effect of positive change.

He emphasised the mobilisation of individuals, communities, and governments towards a sustainable future.

Rajib Bhowmick, director of Media and Public Relations of Independent University, stressed the need to adopt innovative communication strategies, such as storytelling and digital visuals, to effectively convey the urgency of climate change and food security issues.

