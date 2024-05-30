RJSC to go paperless this year: State minister

All operations of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) will transition to a paperless system by the end of this year to facilitate easier business processes, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said today (30 May).

"With the automation of RJSC, businessmen will no longer have to face hassle relying on brokers, wasting time or running around. Now, all these works can be done easily from anywhere," the state minister made the remark at a seminar titled "Smart Agriculture and Challenges in Value Chain Development" organised by the DCCI at its auditorium in the capital.

"Also, there will be a dedicated full-fledged helpdesk in each of the many trade organisations at the DCCI very soon where IRC, ERC certificates can be easily obtained.

"This will reduce the suffering of the importers and exporters," he added.

'Farmers pay back loans but millionaires don't'

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said, the banks can easily recover the money given to the farmers. However, millionaires in the country do not repay loans.

"Farmers often receive insufficient compensation for their crops. As a result, they are forced to sell the crops at low prices because they need to quickly cover one-third of their expenses for irrigation, fertiliser, and labour."

The state minister further said, "Our country lacks specialised markets for agricultural products. Although there are various retail and wholesale markets, there is no market dedicated to specific products.

"If there were formal commodity markets, farmers could secure funds in advance before growing crops which would boost production. Many entrepreneurs would invest there in advance," he added.

The minister said, "The biggest problem in the agricultural sector is standardisation and certification. Earlier, there was no standardisation of rice. It was fixed three months ago. Three ministries have together decided how rice will be sold. It has also been decided in what name the rice will be sold. Now there will be discipline.

"There is no rice called Miniket. Yet, rice is sold the most in this name. Now the millers will not be able to sell rice arbitrarily. Such standards have to be set for each product."

He also said, "Farmers are very smart. They make proper decisions about crop production, knowing the optimal times for planting different crops. They have transformed single-crop land into triple-crop land and are also successfully growing additional crops in between."