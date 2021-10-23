Farmers more interested in single crop production: State Minister 

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam on Saturday said farmers are motivated in single crop production and are showing less interest in other crop production.

He also said contract farming is important for agricultural development and reduced external interfere in the market.

He made the remarks while addressing a webinar on food system transformation jointly arranged by Economic Development Research Organization (EDRO), the daily Banik Barta and The Financial Express, said a press release.

The State Minister further noted the agriculture sector is gradually developing but still behind countries like India, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

He highlighted that for improving agriculture need more research funds like the health sector.

Washington-based IFPRI Senior Research Fellow Dr Suresh Babu delivered the key note speech at the event.

Other panellists were Dr Akter Ahmed, Country Program Director, IFPRI-Dhaka, Dr Md Abdus Salam, Member Director, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Prof Dr Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Department of Agribusiness and Marketing, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Prof Mohammed Sahadet Hossain Siddique, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, Humayun Kabir, Senior Correspondent, The Financial Express, and Naser Farid, Former Director General of Food Ministry.