The quiet watermelon revolution in Bagerhat

A farmer from Uttar Rajapur-Amtala village in the Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat cultivates out-of-season watermelons. Photo: TBS

In the heartland of Bangladesh, a green revolution is quietly underway. It's not rice paddies or wheat fields that are garnering attention, but rather, the lush and juicy watermelons that hang like ripened treasures from a unique loft crafted from jute and nylon threads.

From a distance, this picturesque scene might be mistaken for gourds or pumpkins, but as one draws closer, the vibrant, multi-hued watermelons, both small and large, come into focus. This thriving spectacle is the result of the hard work and dreams of farmers like Bimal Chandra Majhi, who has ushered in a bumper harvest in just four months. Bimal, a humble farmer from Uttar Rajapur-Amtala village in the Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat, holds hope that this venture into out-of-season watermelons will turn out fruitful.

He says, "I do not own any land myself. I used to farm fish and rice on others' land, and that's how I used to manage our household. Inspired by the advice of agriculture department officials, I started cultivating off-season watermelons."

The cost of cultivating watermelons, including seeds, nets, wood, nylon threads, labour, and fertilisers, amounts to around Tk50,000. Bimal Chandra hopes to sell the produce for more than Tk1 lakh. Once the watermelon season is over, the same nets can be used to grow other vegetables like pumpkins and bottle gourds.

Photo: TBS

Regarding the cultivation of off-season watermelons, Bimal Chandra Mazhi explains that it is similar to growing bottle gourds or pumpkins in regular soil. Organic and chemical fertilisers are used along with the planting of seeds on the ground. Later, the root weeds need regular cleaning.

"When there is no rain, water needs to be supplied. Although it incurs some expenses, it is worth the effort," Bimal further added.

However, throughout this watermelon cultivation process, their assistant agriculture officers and upazila agriculture officers have been supportive. Bimal is hopeful that with a few more years of successful cultivation, prosperity will come to their household.

Bipul Chandra Mazhi, Bimal Chandra Mazhi's son, says, "We have already received offers from various retailers willing to buy watermelons at Tk60 per kilogram. Hopefully, we can start selling within the next two to four days."

However, the story isn't limited to Bimal Chandra Mazhi alone. Across the southern regions of the country, many farmers are venturing into off-season watermelon cultivation, enticed by its high yields, monetary value, and relative ease of cultivation.

According to information from the Department of Agriculture, around 41 hectares of land in the district are now being used by nearly 400 farmers for off-season watermelon cultivation.

In the coming year, the area under cultivation and the number of farmers are expected to increase, says the district's agriculture department.

Another farmer, Asim Kumar Tarua, who has been cultivating watermelons on a 33-satak plot of land, says, "The yield has been good. If we can successfully grow off-season watermelons on a large scale with proper care, farmers in this region can be economically benefited."

Hossainul Islam Moni, an assistant agriculture officer in Rayenda Union of Sarankhola Upazila, explains that they always provide comprehensive guidance to farmers in the field.

In their union, officials keep a constant eye on off-season watermelon growers. If they notice any problems or diseases in the plants, they rush to the field to provide necessary advice.

Debabrata Sarkar, the Upazila agriculture officer of Bagerhat, told TBS, that they are actively collaborating with off-season watermelon growers as part of the agricultural development projects in Gopalganj, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Pirojpur districts.

"Alongside providing training to these growers, we are also extending support by providing agricultural equipment. This support has sparked interest among farmers, driving their enthusiasm for watermelon cultivation", he further added.

Shankar Kumar Majumdar, the deputy director of the department of Agriculture in Bagerhat, emphasises their commitment to motivating farmers to cultivate high-value crops consistently.

He explained, "Offering various forms of guidance and assistance, including technical expertise, the agriculture department helps the farmers."

Consequently, the number of off-season watermelon growers in the district is steadily increasing. Currently, approximately 41 farmers are engaged in watermelon cultivation on 41 hectares of land. The agriculture department anticipates further expansion in the future.