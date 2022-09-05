Farmers block Jamalpur highway demanding fertiliser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

Farmers block Jamalpur highway demanding fertiliser

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of farmers at Jamalpur Sadar blocked Jamalpur-Mymensingh highway on Monday, demanding fertiliser.   

The agitated farmers blocked the highway for one hour from 9am till 10am at Nandina Bazar point, bringing traffic to a standstill.     

The protesting farmers alleged that the time to use fertiliser in Aman field has already passed. But they are not getting fertiliser as per their requirement. 

M/S Haider Traders was supposed to give them fertiliser on Monday morning. The farmers started gathering from various areas since 7am. But the shop did not open even at 9am. In protest, the farmers blocked the highway.       

Meanwhile, agriculture department officials said that there is no crisis of fertiliser. 

The warehouse owner, however, claimed he had received half the amount he had requisitioned. As he saw too many farmers in front of his warehouse, he did not open his warehouse.   

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Dilruba Yasmin said that Aman paddy has been cultivated in 31,000 hectares for which 928 tonnes of the allocated fertiliser has been received so far. The dealers have already withdrawn half of the amount. But farmers fear that they would not get fertiliser, she added. 

Farmers were agitating on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh highway at 10am when Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Litus Lawrence Chiran tried to calm them.

UNO Chiran then took the farmers to the nearby Ranagachha union parishad premises and assured the farmers of fertiliser. 

Later, traffic resumed on the highway.

Top News

Farmers / Fertiliser / Jamalpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

11h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

12h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

5h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

7h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride