Farmer couple's true love for PM Hasina

An ordinary farmer couple from Kishoreganj showed that poverty can never be a hindrance to love as they gifted a cow to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a sacrificial animal for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Being imbued with the greatest emotion and true love from the core of their heart, the couple reared the cow for the last three years only to give it to the daughter of their beloved Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier has agreed to accept this cow as a gift out of respect for their love, Prime Minister Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher told BSS.

He said that the prime minister became happy for this rare love and thanked the farmer couple -Bulbul Ahmed and his wife Ishrat Jahan -- who are residents of Charkauna village at Pakundia upazila in Kishoreganj district.

On Friday (9 June) evening, agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun, prime minister's special assistant informed her (the premier) about the cow rearing of Bulbul Ahmed and Ishrat Jahan. Hearing the message, the prime minister became overwhelmed and agreed to accept the cow as a gift.

Hasan Jahid Tushar said that the prime minister's wish is that this cow will remain at the house of Bulbul Ahmed and will be sacrificed there in Eid-ul-Adha.

Sheikh Hasina requested him (Bulbul) to distribute the sacrificial beef among the local poor and helpless people, he added.

The cow is a cross Brahma breed, which would have approximately 800kg of meat.

Bulbul said, in 2020, he bought this cow from Netrakona district at a cost of Tk2.50 lakh to gift it to the prime minister. After buying the cow, he also swore to donate Tk5,000 to the famous Pagla Mosque of the Kishoreganj district so that his cow would become healthy.

Bulbul Ahmed said that he and his wife Ishrat Jahan, who is working as a field worker in Palli Sanchay Bank, bought this cow for the prime minister through their small amount of savings along with taking loan from Amar Bari Amar Khamar (My House, My Farm) Project, launched by the Awami League government.

They took care of the cow passionately for the last three years. "We bought and reared this cow out of passion and love for the prime minister," he added. Bulbul Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for agreeing to accept his cow as a gift.