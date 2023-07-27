Faridpur student killed, case filed after 2 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 03:40 pm

Related News

Faridpur student killed, case filed after 2 days

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Faridpur student killed, case filed after 2 days

A case was filed two days after a student named Pranto Mitra was hacked to death in Faridpur. 

On Wednesday, the father of the victim, Bikash Mitra, filed the complaint at Kotwali police station against unknown assailants demanding a thorough investigation and exemplary punishment for those responsible for the heinous crime.

At around 2:30am Monday, he was stabbed to death on his way to the children's hospital in a rickshaw from his house in Warlespara. 

Shamim Hasan, the investigating officer of the case, stated that they are working diligently to unravel the mystery behind this heinous crime. 

"Multiple teams of police are conducting the investigation, analysing using information technology and CCTV camera footage to identify the perpetrators," he added. 

However, the actual motive behind the murder is still unknown, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.

The deceased was an 3rd year undergraduate student of the Botany Department of Rajendra College. He was an active member of the voluntary organisation BD Clean.

Besides, he was a member of the Chhatra League and Swechchhasebak League in Faridpur.

killing of student / Faridpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

2h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

5h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

21h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price