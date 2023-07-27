Faridpur student killed, case filed after 2 days

A case was filed two days after a student named Pranto Mitra was hacked to death in Faridpur.

On Wednesday, the father of the victim, Bikash Mitra, filed the complaint at Kotwali police station against unknown assailants demanding a thorough investigation and exemplary punishment for those responsible for the heinous crime.

At around 2:30am Monday, he was stabbed to death on his way to the children's hospital in a rickshaw from his house in Warlespara.

Shamim Hasan, the investigating officer of the case, stated that they are working diligently to unravel the mystery behind this heinous crime.

"Multiple teams of police are conducting the investigation, analysing using information technology and CCTV camera footage to identify the perpetrators," he added.

However, the actual motive behind the murder is still unknown, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.

The deceased was an 3rd year undergraduate student of the Botany Department of Rajendra College. He was an active member of the voluntary organisation BD Clean.

Besides, he was a member of the Chhatra League and Swechchhasebak League in Faridpur.