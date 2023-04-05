Faridpur SP stands up for father-son duo tortured in local school

Bangladesh

Faridpur correspondent
05 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 06:06 pm

Related News

Faridpur SP stands up for father-son duo tortured in local school

Shahjahan also handed over a job appointment letter to Yamin Mridha, who had lost his job. 

Faridpur correspondent
05 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 06:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Superintendent of Police of Faridpur Md Shahjahan went to see the father and son who were tortured in a school classroom in Faridpur's Madhukhali.

During his visit on Wednesday afternoon to the rented house of Yamin Mridha and his family at Majhkandi in Raipur Union of Madhukhali, he also handed over gifts and cash to them.

Shahjahan also handed over a job appointment letter to Yamin Mridha, who had lost his job. 

On 17 March, Yamin Mridha, 40, and his son Rajon Mridha, 15, were tortured inside a government primary school in Jahapur union of Madhukhali upazila, and it was made out that they were being punished for the sexual abuse of Yamin's own daughter from his first marriage, i.e. Rajon's step-sister.

It has since emerged that two months ago, the girl, whose mother passed away when she was very young, got admitted to Class 2 at the Aruakandi Government Primary School. A childless teacher of the school wanted to adopt the girl and even took her home to Faridpur twice. Then a third time, in the latest incident, she took the girl home without telling her guardians.

She returned and called the Mridhas to the school to take her back, on 17 March. When Yamin and Rajon went to the school to do so, they were brutally thrashed. 

A video was also made in which the girl accused her father and stepbrother of sexually abusing her.

However, when police investigated the allegations, it emerged that Yamin and Rajon were being falsely accused, and the girl was manipulated into doing so by the teacher who wanted to adopt her. 

"I was not sexually assaulted," the girl told police. "I was forced to accuse my father and brother by a woman named Ruma who was hired by the school teacher."

Ruma Akhtar, daughter of Nazimuddin of Majhkandi area, was also spotted in the video leading the attack on the Mridhas. Efforts are on to arrest her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madhukhali Circle) Suman Kar.

Video of the torture went viral on Facebook, with a storm of condemnation pouring in.

Four accused have been arrested in the case filed in this incident. 

However, school teacher Ishrat Jahan Lipi and her accomplice Ruma Begum have not been arrested so far. Although the main accused in the case has been arrested, he is already out on bail.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

1h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

4h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

6h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

9h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka