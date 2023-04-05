Faridpur SP stands up for father-son duo tortured in local school

Superintendent of Police of Faridpur Md Shahjahan went to see the father and son who were tortured in a school classroom in Faridpur's Madhukhali.

During his visit on Wednesday afternoon to the rented house of Yamin Mridha and his family at Majhkandi in Raipur Union of Madhukhali, he also handed over gifts and cash to them.

Shahjahan also handed over a job appointment letter to Yamin Mridha, who had lost his job.

On 17 March, Yamin Mridha, 40, and his son Rajon Mridha, 15, were tortured inside a government primary school in Jahapur union of Madhukhali upazila, and it was made out that they were being punished for the sexual abuse of Yamin's own daughter from his first marriage, i.e. Rajon's step-sister.

It has since emerged that two months ago, the girl, whose mother passed away when she was very young, got admitted to Class 2 at the Aruakandi Government Primary School. A childless teacher of the school wanted to adopt the girl and even took her home to Faridpur twice. Then a third time, in the latest incident, she took the girl home without telling her guardians.

She returned and called the Mridhas to the school to take her back, on 17 March. When Yamin and Rajon went to the school to do so, they were brutally thrashed.

A video was also made in which the girl accused her father and stepbrother of sexually abusing her.

However, when police investigated the allegations, it emerged that Yamin and Rajon were being falsely accused, and the girl was manipulated into doing so by the teacher who wanted to adopt her.

"I was not sexually assaulted," the girl told police. "I was forced to accuse my father and brother by a woman named Ruma who was hired by the school teacher."

Ruma Akhtar, daughter of Nazimuddin of Majhkandi area, was also spotted in the video leading the attack on the Mridhas. Efforts are on to arrest her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madhukhali Circle) Suman Kar.

Video of the torture went viral on Facebook, with a storm of condemnation pouring in.

Four accused have been arrested in the case filed in this incident.

However, school teacher Ishrat Jahan Lipi and her accomplice Ruma Begum have not been arrested so far. Although the main accused in the case has been arrested, he is already out on bail.