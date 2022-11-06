Faridpur road crash leaves four dead

Four people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 10 others injured as bus crashed into a roadside tree in Madhabpur area of the district early Sunday.

The deceased are Merian Aktar, 32, Junayed, 3, Humayun Kabir, 48, and Abdul Rauf Hawladar, 50.

Md Taimur Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Highway police station, said the bus of 'Sakura Paribahan' hit the tree around 3 am on Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Madhabpur area, leaving two people dead on the spot and 12 others critically injured.

Two of them succumbed to their injuries at Bhanga upazila health complex, he said adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at the health complex and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College hospital .