Faridpur Medical College Hospital clash: 21 injured as deceased patient’s family clashes with medical interns

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 05:04 pm

Twenty-one people, including medical interns, were injured after a clash ensued between a deceased freedom fighter's family members and the interns at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

The incident took place around 1:30am on Monday (4 September).

According to hospital and police sources, Nayan Khan, 95, a resident of Kamalapur in Faridpur Sadar Upazila, fell ill at his home on Monday night and was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.

He died shortly after admission.

Alamgir Biswas, the grandson of Nayan Khan, said, "When nana [grandfather] was having difficulty breathing around 12am we informed the nurses. They told us to call the emergency doctor. Even after requesting the doctor at the emergency department to visit the patient ward and arrange for some oxygen, he did nothing. My grandfather died shortly after."

Alamgir also said, "We had an argument with the doctors. When things got heated, my mother removed me from the situation and locked me in a bathroom. Then about 50-60 people brought me out of the bathroom and attacked me."

Faridpur Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) MA Jalil said the situation was brought under control at night after getting the information.

The injured are out of danger and the relatives of the deceased were brought to the police station, he said.

Legal action in this regard is under process, he added.

In this regard, Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital Director Dr Enamul Haque said, "Every day there is some trouble. I'm out of the hospital. I am on vacation but I got to know about the fight. It will be possible to know the details later."

The family of the injured are the freedom fighter's grandsons Alamgir Biswas, 28, Tauhid Biswas, 25, Alif Khan, 14, and Hamza Khan, 12, daughters Jasmine, 42, Sabina Yasmin, 50, and Rebecca Sultana Moni, 35, and wife Halima.

They are undergoing treatment at Faridpur General Hospital under police custody.

The injured hospital staff include hospital staffer Arnab, 26 and intern doctors Mahmudul, 26, Shamim, 24, Rokon, 24, Shihab, 24, Ejaz, 26, Mohin, 26, Shakib, 26, Pavel, 26, Istefar, 24, Zahid, 26, Sabbir, 26, and Farhad, 26. They all live in the college dormitory.

