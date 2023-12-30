Faridpur-4: Zafarullah seeks cancellation of Nixon's candidacy for giving money to voters

Bangladesh

UNB
30 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 09:32 pm

Related News

Faridpur-4: Zafarullah seeks cancellation of Nixon's candidacy for giving money to voters

UNB
30 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 09:32 pm
Independent candidate Nixon giving some cash to one of his supporters after a rally in Faridpur on Thursday (28 December). Photo: Screengrab/UNB
Independent candidate Nixon giving some cash to one of his supporters after a rally in Faridpur on Thursday (28 December). Photo: Screengrab/UNB

Awami League-nominated candidate for Faridpur-4 constituency Kazi Zafar Ullah on Saturday submitted a complaint to the returning officer seeking cancellation of candidacy of independent candidate Mujibur Rahman Chowhdury alias Nixon Chowdhury for distributing money in cash to activists publicly. 

Bhanga upazila unit of AL President Saifur Rahman, also chief election agent of candidate Zafar, submitted the appeal to the returning officer and deputy commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder.

According to the complaint, Nixon Chowdhury publicly distributed money among voters at an election campaign at an auto stand on the north side of Bhanga police station on 28 December.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He clearly violated article 3 (1) of the election code of conduct by inducing voters through public money, the complaint says.

"We strongly demand cancellation of his candidacy for violating the election code of conduct," according to the submission.

Asked about the allegation, Nixon, who won from the seat as an independent candidate twice, told reporters, "Lies are being spread in my name."

The supporters were given some money to eat khichuri when they sought, he claimed.

Contacted, candidate Kazi Zafar said his allegation has already been proved that the independent candidate was trying to influence the election by spreading black money.

He hoped that the authorities would take necessary steps in this regard and they want a free and fair election. 

Returning Officer Quamrul said the appeal was forwarded to the election inquiry committee and the Election Commission will be notified once the committee finds authenticity of the allegation.

Mentionable, a video clip shows the independent candidate Nixon purportedly giving some cash to one of his supporters after a rally in the auto stand on Thursday.

Faridpur / MP Nixon Chowdhury / JS polls / candidacy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

6h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

13h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

13h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

49m | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

1h | Videos
Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

6h | Videos