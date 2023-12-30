Faridpur-4: Zafarullah seeks cancellation of Nixon's candidacy for giving money to voters

Independent candidate Nixon giving some cash to one of his supporters after a rally in Faridpur on Thursday (28 December). Photo: Screengrab/UNB

Awami League-nominated candidate for Faridpur-4 constituency Kazi Zafar Ullah on Saturday submitted a complaint to the returning officer seeking cancellation of candidacy of independent candidate Mujibur Rahman Chowhdury alias Nixon Chowdhury for distributing money in cash to activists publicly.

Bhanga upazila unit of AL President Saifur Rahman, also chief election agent of candidate Zafar, submitted the appeal to the returning officer and deputy commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder.

According to the complaint, Nixon Chowdhury publicly distributed money among voters at an election campaign at an auto stand on the north side of Bhanga police station on 28 December.

He clearly violated article 3 (1) of the election code of conduct by inducing voters through public money, the complaint says.

"We strongly demand cancellation of his candidacy for violating the election code of conduct," according to the submission.

Asked about the allegation, Nixon, who won from the seat as an independent candidate twice, told reporters, "Lies are being spread in my name."

The supporters were given some money to eat khichuri when they sought, he claimed.

Contacted, candidate Kazi Zafar said his allegation has already been proved that the independent candidate was trying to influence the election by spreading black money.

He hoped that the authorities would take necessary steps in this regard and they want a free and fair election.

Returning Officer Quamrul said the appeal was forwarded to the election inquiry committee and the Election Commission will be notified once the committee finds authenticity of the allegation.

Mentionable, a video clip shows the independent candidate Nixon purportedly giving some cash to one of his supporters after a rally in the auto stand on Thursday.