Farida Yasmin elected Press Club president, Shyamal Dutta gen sec

Farida Yasmin of Daily Ittefaq and Shyamal Dutta of Bhorer Kagoj have been elected as the president and general secretary respectively of the National Press Club.

Besides, Rezwanul Haque Raja was elected as the vice president, Aiyub Bhuiyan and Ashraf Ali joint secretary, and Shahid Chowdhury treasurer as the National Press Club elected its 17-memebr executive committee on Saturday (31 December).

Farida Yasmin won the election securing 166 more votes than her rival Kamal Uddin Sabuj who got 401 votes.

Besides, Shyamal Dutta received 496 votes, 30 more than his rival Ilias Khan.

The 10 elected members are - Kalyan Saha, Kazi Raunak Hossain, Zulhas Alam, Farid Hossain, Bakhtiar Rana, Mohammad Momin Hossain, Shahnaz Begum Pali, Shahnaz Siddique Soma, Shimanta Khokon, Selina Sultana and Sayed Abdal Ahmed.