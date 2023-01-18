Fare of Dhaka-Ctg route Subarna Express train hiked

The fare of the non-stop Subarna Express train on the Dhaka-Chattogram route is set to rise from 25 January.

As per the newly fixed fare, the ticket price of AC (Snigdha) compartment seats will be Tk805, an increase of Tk80. The ticket price of the non-AC (Shovan) compartment will be Tk405, an increase of Tk25.

The hike is being implemented to adjust with the fare of the Sonar Bangla Express train on the same route.

Deputy Director of Railways (TC) Ansar Ali sent a letter in this regard last Sunday as per the instructions by the railways ministry to increase the fare.

Jahangir Hossain, general manager of the railway eastern region, told The Business Standard, "The facilities of Sonar Bangla Express and Suborna Express trains are the same. However, the fare of Subarna Express was slightly less. Now the fares have been adjusted."

According to data from the Bangladesh Railway, Sonar Bangla trains have four types of tickets. Currently, the fare in the first seat is Tk605, while for the AC seat it is Tk805 inclusive of VAT. The AC single ticket costs Tk905 and Shovan chair is Tk405, inclusive of VAT.

Denouncing the fare hike, civil society representatives said it was unreasonable to increase the train ticket price without any reason.

Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, general secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) Chattogram said, "The government is draining the money from the pockets of the people although nothing is being done for their welfare. Instead, the burden is being put on the people's shoulders to make up for the shortage of money thanks to corruption."

Subarna Express departs Chattogram Railway Station for Dhaka at 7am every morning. It leaves Dhaka for Chattogram at 4:30pm.

The train is closed weekly on Mondays. It takes five hours to reach Dhaka from Chattogram.