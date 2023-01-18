Fare of Dhaka-Ctg route Subarna Express train hiked

Bangladesh

18 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:39 pm

Related News

Fare of Dhaka-Ctg route Subarna Express train hiked

AC seat fare set at Tk805, non-AC compartment fare at Tk405

18 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:39 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The fare of the non-stop Subarna Express train on the Dhaka-Chattogram route is set to rise from 25 January.

As per the newly fixed fare, the ticket price of AC (Snigdha) compartment seats will be Tk805, an increase of Tk80. The ticket price of the non-AC (Shovan) compartment will be Tk405, an increase of Tk25.

The hike is being implemented to adjust with the fare of the Sonar Bangla Express train on the same route.

Deputy Director of Railways (TC) Ansar Ali sent a letter in this regard last Sunday as per the instructions by the railways ministry to increase the fare.

Jahangir Hossain, general manager of the railway eastern region, told The Business Standard, "The facilities of Sonar Bangla Express and Suborna Express trains are the same. However, the fare of Subarna Express was slightly less. Now the fares have been adjusted."

According to data from the Bangladesh Railway, Sonar Bangla trains have four types of tickets. Currently, the fare in the first seat is Tk605, while for the AC seat it is Tk805 inclusive of VAT. The AC single ticket costs Tk905 and Shovan chair is Tk405, inclusive of VAT.

Denouncing the fare hike, civil society representatives said it was unreasonable to increase the train ticket price without any reason.

Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, general secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) Chattogram said, "The government is draining the money from the pockets of the people although nothing is being done for their welfare. Instead, the burden is being put on the people's shoulders to make up for the shortage of money thanks to corruption."

Subarna Express departs Chattogram Railway Station for Dhaka at 7am every morning. It leaves Dhaka for Chattogram at 4:30pm.

The train is closed weekly on Mondays. It takes five hours to reach Dhaka from Chattogram.

Train fare / fare / train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

11h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC